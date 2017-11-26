PM flags off Gen-Y resilient Malacca ride 2017

MALACCA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) flagged off the Gen-Y Resilient Malacca Ride 2017 which was participated by some 2,000 riders at Bandar Hilir here today.

Rain did not prevent the prime minister from mingling with the crowd present and participants of the 5km-ride from Bandar Hilir to Dataran 1Malaysia, Klebang here.

At the event, Najib also signed a plaque congratulating the selection of Malacca as one of the 100 Resilient Cities, which is a recognition of the historical city for its sustainable development practices in combating climate change.

Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron then boarded an electric bus to join the Gen-Y Green The City Malacca 2017 programme which is expected to draw a crowd of about 100,000 Melaka residents at Dataran 1Malaysia. — Bernama