Policeman under probe for allegedly abducting man's wife

IPOH: The police are investigating an allegation that a policeman had 'disturbed and abducted' a man's wife, which went viral on social media.

Perak CID chief Datuk Gan Tian Kee said the police had received several reports lodged by the woman's husband.

"We have also received reports lodged by the policeman and the woman," he said in a statement here today.

Gan said the police would first conduct an internal investigation, and if the allegations of misconduct against the policeman were proven correct, appropriate action would be taken by the authorities.

The case went viral when the woman's husband requested for public assistance over the whereabouts of his wife on Facebook. — Bernama