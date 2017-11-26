Policemen shoot at MPV as driver tries to mow them down

TASEK GELUGOR: Two policemen were forced to shoot in the direction of a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) whose driver attempted to mow them down after ramming into a police vehicle to escape inspection in Kampung Selamat, here yesterday.

The driver of the stolen Honda Odyssey bearing fake registration, together with his two accomplices sped towards an oil palm plantation before abandoning the MPV and fleeing on foot.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Nor said in the incident, the police managed to detain one of the suspects; he had eight records related to drug offences.

While the suspect had been remanded for drug-related offences and car-jacking, according to Noorzainy the police were in the midst of tracking down his accomplices.

Recalling the 3pm incident, Noorzainy said the police received information from Kampung Selamat residents that there were three suspicious men in an MPV in the vicinity.

"Two policemen in a patrol car were then dispatched to the scene and when initial investigations revealed the MPV bore fake registration number, the policemen approached the three men and introduced themselves.

"Ignoring the policemen, the MPV driver repeatedly rammed into the patrol car in a bid to escape and also tried to mow down the two policemen.

"In self-defence, the policemen fired two shots which hit the boot of the MPV. In a chase that ensued, the policemen found the MPV abandoned in an oil palm plantation before nabbing one of the suspects to facilitate investigations," he said here today. — Bernama