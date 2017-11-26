Rohingya refugee crisis: Malaysian field hospital expected to be ready by tomorrow (Video)

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh: The Malaysian field hospital to cater to Rohingya refugees here is expected to be ready tomorrow. Setting up of the hospital began yesterday and is already 30% completed.

The hospital costing RM3.5 million is the standard of a district specialist hospital. Its size is 100 x 70 metres and is located in Ukhiya, about a 10-minute walk from the main Rohingya refugee camps in Kutupalong and Bhalukali.

The hospital's Chief Technical Advisor Col Dr Mohd Arshil Moideen said once ready, the hospital which is the best-equipped field hospital in the area would be handed over to the Malaysian Health Ministry.

"Work on setting up the hospital began at 5am Saturday involving a team of 10 and all equipment are in good order," he told a visiting Malaysian parliamentary delegation headed by Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee yesterday.

The delegation comprising 13 MPs from both sides of the divide spent about 30 minutes witnessing work carried out by Malaysian Armed Forces personnel to get the hospital up an running.

The 150-bed hospital will be fully managed by the Health Ministry with 140 highly-skilled staff.

Below is a video of Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar: