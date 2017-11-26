Statesman title not licence to belittle other leaders: PKBS

TAWAU: The title of 'statesman' is not a licence to belittle other leaders, including over race issues which are very sensitive, said former president of the Sabah Bugis Community Association (PKBS), Datuk Osman Jamal.

In a statement specifically meant for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammed, Osman said the former prime minister had insulted the entire Bugis community when he described the people as pirates.

"We respect the statesman, we have never been anti-Tun M, he was a leader who had contributed to the nation's growth, but it (the title) is not a licence for him to hurl insults. We do not want anyone to insult others on the grounds of race, especially the statesman, because this is a sensitive issue which could lead to racial tension and affect national harmony," he told reporters after the Maruah Bugis Sabah Red 26 Assembly held at the Tawau Sports Complex, here today.

The assembly, organised by the PKBS and the Rumpun Bugis Semalaysia (PRBS) and attended by about 5,000 members of the Bugis community in Sabah and Labuan, called for an apology from Dr Mahathir on the matter.

PRBS president Datuk Samsul Alang Hamzah said Dr Mahathir has hurt the feelings of the Bugis people who are against racism. — Bernama