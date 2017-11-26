Theft at mosques: Two men arrested

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A man who is alleged to be responsible for the theft of electrical appliances and money from donation boxes in mosques in the Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district has been detained.

SPT district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the 22-year-old suspect was arrested at a motorcycle parking area at Pangsapuri Limau Manis, here, at about 4.20pm yesterday.

Following an investigation, the suspect is believed to be responsible for the thefts reported at Masjid Jamek Padang Lalang and Masjid Jamek Kebun Sireh here, he said.

"The suspect pretended to be homeless and sought shelter at the mosques before stealing the electrical appliances and money from the donation boxes," he said, adding that police also arrested a scrap metal dealer, aged 49, for allegedly buying the stolen items from the suspect.

In another development, Nik Ros Azhan said an unemployed 50-year-old man was also arrested yesterday for stealing money from a donation box at Masjid Kampung Setol, Jalan Baru, here. — Bernama