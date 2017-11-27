AG'S Report: Functions of BKSA not satisfactory

SEREMBAN: An audit conducted between August and December 2016 found water resource regulatory management unsatisfactory in terms of the functions of the water regulatory body, Badan Kawal Selia Air (BKSA), according to the Auditor-General 2016 Series 2 report that was released today.

It said BKSA was not implemented in line with the mandate given such as having complete inventory management records to ensure availability of water resources was sufficient for further action especially during the dry season.

It said poor water quality and enforcement controls and riverine activities were resulting in violations of the standards set by the Water Treatment Plants (LRAs) leading to declining and polluted water quality.

"Among the things to be considered for improvement is the inadequate raw water resources in Eastern Negri Sembilan (Kuala Pilah, Jempol and Tampin) especially during the dry season," the report said today.

"The availability of water resources in the dams are also insufficient to meet the demand for water causing the dams to be at the critical levels with frequency of 0.1% to 74.1% for 2012 to 2016.

"In addition, BKSA does not have a complete inventory of water sources such as availability of water resources, water sources profiles and pollution activities resulting in BKSA unable to manage water resources effectively to address water requirements during the dry season.

"Violations of raw water quality at 23 LRA and riverine activities contributed to the Linggi River Basin pollution and caused the shutdown of LRAs due to odour pollution," said the report.

In addition, according to the report, seven dams have not been gazetted under the Water Enactment (Amendment of the Water Act 1920) 2007.

This resulted in non-implementable enforcement of compounds under the Water Act 1920 to prevent encroachment and banned activities while licensing and enforcement could not be implemented effectively resulting in incidents of pollution recurring.

To manage water resources, the Negri Sembilan State Government had set up BKSA in 2009 under the Negri Sembilan State Secretary's Office. — Bernama