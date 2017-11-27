AG'S Report: KBS Sports Court project met objectives

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sports Court Project under the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) had achieved its objectives in providing sports facilities for Malaysians to be more active in sports and improve their fitness.

According to the Auditor General's Report 2016 Series 2 issued today, as at March, RM114.87 million had been spent from an allocation of RM253.89 million by KBS under the 9th and 10th Malaysia Plans to implement 10 types of Sports Court projects encompassing 41 individual projects.

"The audit conducted between November 2016 to March 2017 found the project's objective of providing sporting facilities achieved.

"The overall management of the project was satisfactory, where the project was completed in extended time and the appointment of contractors were made according to current regulations and the status of project ownership was in order," the report said.

However, the report found weaknesses in the project management which needed attention among which were the study on project location while a portion of the construction works was not according to specifications and quality.

"Two of the nine futsal courts built were located far from the people," the report added.

Apart from that, work costing RM174,113 were not implemented according to specifications and quality by contractors.

"It was found that RM31,040 was spent on contractors for works which were not carried out while a contractor claimed payment for RM22,250 for components that had already been paid and completed work order for two projects costing RM337,575 were signed before the actual construction had been completed," the report said.

Therefore to ensure weaknesses did not recur, several proposals were put forward to address weaknesses at the planning stage and they should be reviewed comprehensively to ensure good locations and that the projects are completed on time." — Bernama