Almost 500,000 people on travel blacklist are PTPTN loan defaulters

SEPANG: More than half of the 708,460 Malaysians who have been blacklisted and blocked from leaving the country until today, are loan defaulters of the National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN), the Immigration Department said.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said that 447,890 individuals were put on the blacklist because they failed to service their PTPTN loans for tertiary education.

This was followed by those blacklisted by the Malaysia Department of Insolvency (138,028 people), the Inland Revenue Board (107,884), the Employees Provident Fund (7,024), the Customs Department (6,091) and the Immigration Department (1,543).

MORE TO FOLLOW