AmBank launches auto finance instant approval service

KUALA LUMPUR: AmBank this morning introduced the Mobile Application Terminal (MAT), Malaysia's first digital auto finance instant approval service.

MAT allows users to submit loan applications, capture documents' images as well as obtain immediate approval within 30 minutes if all required conditions are fully met.

AmBank managing director of retail banking Jade Lee said with the launch of MAT, it hopes to strengthen its brand presence in the auto industry market by positioning AmBank as the top-of-mind brand among car buyers.

MAT has been deployed since July 1 to 138 AmBank sales advisors and has received over 2,400 hire purchase applications via the terminal nationwide.