Audit: Raw water in Malacca dams polluted due to land encroachment

MALACCA: Raw water supply in Malacca dams, especially in the Durian Tunggal Dam in Alor Gajah and Jus Dam in Jasin, were found to have been polluted as a result of land encroachment activities, according to Auditor-General's Report 2016 Series 2 released today.

The report said there were 721 violations of raw water quality reported at nine water treatment plants between 2014 and 2016, with chemical fertiliser, sand mining, catfish farming, rubber and oil palm plantation activities identified as the main contributors of the pollution.

"If those activities were left uncontrolled and unstopped, the functions of raw water in the water catchment areas will be jeopardised and hence causing deterioration in the quality of the environment," the report said.

The audit also found that water regulatory management was unsatisfactory, inefficient and ineffective especially in terms of licensing, quality and quantity of raw water supply, and in the management of revenue and raw water abstraction.

As such, the report proposed for the State Water Regulatory Body to carry out a detailed study on the quantity, quality and alternative sources of raw water to ensure optimum and sufficient supply, and also to carry out monitoring and enforcement activities in dam areas to prevent further pollution. — Bernama