Celcom Axiata registers 12% growth in patami for Q3

KUALA LUMPUR: Celcom Axiata Bhd saw a 12% jump in profit after tax, amortisation and minority interest (patami) for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 to RM309 million from RM276 million a year ago on the back of accelerated efficiency on cost optimisation.

The telco saw its total revenue inch slightly higher by 1.5% in the quarter under review to RM1.65 billion from RM1.63 billion last year, propelled by stronger service revenue.

In addition to that, service revenue which was the main engine for earnings, grew to RM1.52 billion from RM1.50 billion recorded in the same quarter last year, mainly driven by stronger overall data performance.

Despite a shrinking prepaid market, the telco managed to see a 3.7% revenue growth in the segment from the preceding quarter ended June 30, 2017 although the postpaid segment saw a marginal decline of 1% in revenue.

Its CFO Jennifer Wong said the group, which has thus far deployed RM670 million from its allotted capital expenditure of RM1.5 billion, may end up spending lesser (RM1.4 billion) than the initial full year allocation.

Wong added that funds are being deployed for network enhancement and business digitising efforts.

Meanwhile, she said Celcom, which will be participating in the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission's (MCMC) call for bids for the 700Mhz spectrum, will be able to manage the financial impact that could arise from the bid.

"Of course there is some financial impact from the bid but we will try to manage it from our internally generated funds," she added.