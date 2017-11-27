Chong Wei beats Chen Long to end eight-month title drought

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei ended an eight-month title drought in style by beating his arch rival Chen Long from China to win the Hong Open Super Series singles title at the Hong Kong Coliseum, today.

Chong Wei and Chen Long, meeting for the first time this year, showcased a high pedigree of skills to mesmerise the hostile crowd that was divided in their support for two of the world's most prolific shuttlers.

The Malaysian ace's 21-14, 21-19 straight sets victory over Chen Long in 46 minutes was also sweet revenge for Chong Wei after having lost to his Chinese nemesis at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in Brazil, last year.

After winning the All England title in March, Chong Wei who was tipped to mount a serious challenge for the World Championships held in Scotland in August, had however, suffered numerous setbacks after losing in the first round of the championships.

Meanwhile, the victory was Chong Wei's fifth Hong Kong Open title after having won in 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2015.

According to Chong Wei, the win today had rekindled his desire and confidence to continue producing consistent performances at the highest level, including at the Dubai World Super Series Final 2017, next month.

"Thank you my fans in Hong Kong for your continuous support throughout the tournament. I will be back to meet you next year. The win has also given me a much needed boost," he said when interviewed by Astro Supersports, today. — Bernama