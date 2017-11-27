Cyberjaya's Dedicated Transportation System is inefficient: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dedicated Transportation System (DTS) services in Cyberjaya, managed by Cyberview Sdn Bhd, could not generate enough revenue because it is not managed efficiently.

According to the 2016's Auditor-General's Report, released here today, this has resulted in DTS having to rely on government grants to continue its operations.

"The review is also not implemented to get value on expenses for bus rental," he said.

According to the report, the money from the sales of monthly passes and the actually number paid by the passengers were not done to confirm the correct amount.

The report also raised Cyberview's failure to set a long-term target for high-value jobs and gross national income to be measured annually to ensure that objectives were achieved by 2020.

In addition, it said, Cyberview had failed to optimise the rental space resulting in loss of rental revenue estimated at RM4.2 million and did not fully use the grants given from 2014 and an earlier surplus of RM27.44 million.

According to the report, Cyberview's response on Sept 18, 2017 said various efforts were undertaken by the DTS Marketing Division to promote its services such as introducing an introductory programme, or Outreach Programme, to a newly-established company in Cyberjaya.

Additionally, it said, several townhall collaborations and induction courses for several companies and housing developers in Cyberjaya were also held.

"These activities were found to have contributed to the increase in the number of passengers from an average of 1,940 in 2016 to 2,050 as of August 2017," he said.

He said for the purpose of saving, Cyberview has shut down non-economic routes and reduced the number of vehicles to 44 from 51 from July 1, 2017.

"The savings are RM187,750 and goods and services tax of RM11,265 a month," he said. — Bernama