Dancer who dropped yellow balloons discharged and acquitted

KUALA LUMPUR: Dancer Bilqis Hijjas was discharged and acquitted by a magistrate's court today on a charge of dropping yellow balloons in an event attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor on Merdeka Day, two years ago.

Magistrate Mohd Faizal Ismail said the defence succeeded in raising a reasonable doubt. Bilqis was represented by Latheefa Koya.

Bilqis, 38, had claimed trial to a charge of insulting with intent to provoke anger, which was likely to cause a breach of peace. The offence was allegedly committed at Level 5, Pavillion, Jalan Bukit Bintang, at about 3.15pm on Aug 31, 2015.

The charge, under section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, carries a maximum of RM100 fine, upon conviction.