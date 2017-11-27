Fitch assigns Sime Darby Plantation a ‘BBB+’ rating

PETALING JAYA: Fitch Ratings has assigned Sime Darby Plantation Bhd a long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR) of ‘BBB+’ with stable outlook and a senior unsecured rating of ‘BBB+’.

It also removed the Rating Watch Negative on the US$1.5 billion (RM6 billion) sukuk programme and the outstanding issuance under the programme, which were transferred to Sime Darby Plantation from Sime Darby Bhd in May 2017, and affirmed them at ‘BBB+’.

Meanwhile, Sime Darby was assigned a rating of ‘BB+’ down from ‘BBB+’ for its long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings.

“Fitch has noted that following the demerger of its property and plantation businesses, Sime Darby will be a smaller company focused on the automotive and industrial equipment sectors. However it must be noted that following a group wide debt restructuring exercise, as of September 2017, Sime Darby had a total debt of just RM2.8 billion, and a lower debt to equity ratio of 18%,” the group said in a statement today.

Fitch also downgraded Sime Darby’s senior unsecured rating to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB+’. Simultaneously, the ratings have all been removed from Rating Watch Negative, in place since March 2, 2017.

The group said Fitch’s rating is an affirmation of its efforts to become the preferred sustainable palm oil and fats specialist and a trusted customer solutions provider. Sime Darby Plantation will explore and expand opportunities to increase its presence in other key geographical markets.

“This news has come at an opportune time and augurs well for the prospects of our business as we enter this next phase in our journey ...,” said Sime Darby Plantation executive deputy chairman and managing director Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh.

After the listings of Sime Darby Plantation and Sime Darby Property Bhd this Thursday, Sime Darby will be focused on its motors and industrial divisions.

In revising Sime Darby’s rating, Fitch noted that it expects Sime Darby Motors’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to continue growing steadily, and that higher commodity prices will drive a recovery for Sime Darby Industrial.