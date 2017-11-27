Kedah PAS urges govt to stop logging in Sik's forest reserve

ALOR STAR: Kedah PAS has submitted a memorandum calling on the state government to immediately halt all logging activities at the forest area of Bukit Enggang in Sik following fears of rampant deforestation.

The memorandum was handed over to the Kedah Mentri Besar's press secretary Nahar Tajiri today.

Kedah PAS deputy commissioner Muhamad Sanusi Md Noor claimed that logging activities near the Sik's forest reserve has affected the area's sustainability and eroded the income of the villagers, who are dependent on the natural resources there to cultivate the land and to tap the herbal botany.

He said the forest must be kept intact in order to safeguard the ecosystem and to avoid calamities such as mudflows and flash floods.

"The forest reserve has been the main source of water and income for the villagers", he said outside of Wisma Darul Aman here.

Muhamad Sanusi said Mentri Besar Incorporated (MBI) which was responsible for the destruction must also compensate the villagers affected by the logging.