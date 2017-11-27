MACC nabs two policemen for allegedly taking bribes

JOHOR BARU: Two police patrolmen were arrested by the Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Comission (MACC) on Sunday for allegedly taking bribes from a trader who had a worker without a permit.

In the 4.50pm incident, a team of Johor MACC personnel, who were on routine duty were tipped-off about an incident where two patrolmen, a lance corporal and a constable questioned a local trader near Bandar Dato' Onn here.

A source said one of the patrolman initially had stopped by the roadside and apprehended the trader for transporting his worker, a foreigner who had no legal documents.

"The duo demanded protection money amounting to RM2,500 from the trader for his offence. However, at the time of the incident, the trader could only pay about RM2,150.

"Upon finishing their patrol duties, the lance corporal contacted the trader and demanded a further RM350 for his offence," he said.

Dissatisfied with the situation, the trader subsequently lodged a MACC report at Johor MACC headquarters.

The policemen were nabbed at separate locations here a total of RM2,500 cash were seized from them.

It is learnt that the duo aged 28 and 32 have prior records, with one of them having been issued a 'warning' status followed by ethical punishment meted out by the Johor police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS).

It was reported that Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said that police will not compromise and protect individuals who tarnish the good image of the force.

Fuzi said this following recent reports where policemen were in the news for wrong reasons with the arrest of at least 16 policemen for criminal activities last week.

Similar sentiments was also shared by the Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Nur Jazlan Mohamed, saying the ministry will not compromise with policemen involved in drugs.