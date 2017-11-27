Malaysians advised to defer non-urgent travel to Bali

PUTRAJAYA: The Foreign Ministry advised Malaysians to defer non-urgent travel to Bali following volcanic activities in Mount Agung after continuous eruptions were reported since Sunday.

A Wisma Putra statement said its Embassy in Jakarta is closely monitoring Mount Agung volcanic activities following the first eruption on Nov 21.

"The eruptions affected the surrounding areas of Kabupaten Karangasem, prompting the cancellation of flights to and from Bali and temporary closure of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport. Malaysians are therefore advised to defer non-urgent travel to Bali," it said.

Wisma Putra advised Malaysians affected by the disaster to report to the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta and to follow instructions issued by the local authorities accordingly.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance are advised to contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Jakarta at +62 215 224 947 or +62 813 808 130 36 (after working hours) or E-mail: mwjakarta@kln.gov.my. or contact the Honorary Consul of Malaysia in Bali at +62 361 973 182 or +62 812 371 540 50 or E-mail: balihcmalaysia@gmail.com

It was reported by Reuters that Indonesia raised its warning for Bali's Mount Agung volcano to the top level four alert on Monday, closed the holiday island's airport and told residents around the mountain to immediately evacuate, due to warning of an "imminent" risk and a larger eruption. — Bernama