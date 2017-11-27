More Blue Ocean Strategy programmes to save cost: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will come out with more programmes under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) to ensure its success in providing the best services to the people at optimum expenditure.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (BN-Pekan) said other than the UTC (Urban Transformation Centres), the government has also introduced the Community Rehabilitation Programme (CRP) to save the government's spending in prison management.

"We have also introduced the CRP under the NBOS where, a convict who is not categorised as 'hardcore criminal' will be given the chance to go through a vocational or agricultural training that will be useful when they are released.

"They are also placed in a controlled area and not in prisons, thus the government would not have to build new prisons which results in savings for the government," Najib told the Dewan Rakyat.

The NBOS was introduced in 2009 as a new creative approach used by the government to maximise the utilisation of available resources in various ministries involved.

NBOS has assembled over 80 government agencies and is aimed at breaking the barriers between ministries, departments and agencies that practise separate services.

The multi-agency collaboration enable the people to enjoy best services focused on three main elements being implemented quickly, and at reduced cost, for the government.

Najib said the best example of NBOS is the UTC where some RM2 billion has been saved, with 20 one-stop centres operating nationwide.

"The NBOS initiative has enabled the government to optimise its expenditure and also providing the best services to the people in the most efficient and effective manner.

"NBOS also enables the government to implement the nation's policy more effectively with lower costs, if compared to the conventional means," Najib said.

Najib, who is also the Finance Minister said that NBOS reflects the government's innovative and creative approach in achieving the 2050 National Transformation (TN50).