NBOS helps optimise spending in most efficient, cost-effective manner: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) since 2009 has enabled the government to optimise spending that benefits the people in the most efficient and cost-effective manner, said Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The Prime Minister told the Dewan Rakyat that the government gave priority to its commitment to ensuring the well-being of the people and projects were implemented based on three main principles, namely high-impact, low cost and swift implementation, to enable the people to enjoy the benefits.

Citing the example of the Urban Transformation Centre, which is a one-stop centre for various services of the government, NGOs and private organisations, Najib said the provision of 20 UTC in the country through the NBOS initiative had saved the government RM2 billion.

He said it would cost RM150 million if the government erected a new building for a UTC compared to only RM35 million to renovate an existing building to provide the facility.

"That's a class example. Another example is that we do not have to build new training centres as we have allowed the police to train their personnel at military camps. That's a form of savings," he said when replying to a supplementary question from Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PAS-Rantau Panjang) on the effectiveness of the NBOS initiative to avoid overlapping of functions of government departments and agencies. — Bernama