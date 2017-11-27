Noh regrets no show by MBPJ, MPK to receive Federal Gov't grant

SHAH ALAM: Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar regrets the decision by the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) and Klang Municipal Council (MPK) not to send any representative to receive their annual grant allocations from the ministry at a ceremony here, today.

Noh said the actions of the two local authorities showed they did not appreciate the contribution from the Federal Government.

"Today, representatives from 10 of the 12 LAs in Selangor came to receive the annual grant from me, only MBPJ and MPK were absent.

"If they are not interested, I will return the money to the Ministry of Finance," he told a press conference after handing over RM36.907 million in grants to 10 Selangor LAs here, today.

MBPJ and MPK were each allocated RM5 million in grants.

Noh said the annual grants were crucial to ensure that all projects planned by the Federal Government in areas governed by the local authorities could run smoothly and well. — Bernama