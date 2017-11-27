Number of Kelantan flood victims rises to 449 (Updated)

KOTA BARU: The number of flood victims in Kelantan as at 8am this morning, is 449 comprising 129 families, an increase from 317 comprising 89 families, last night.

Continuous rain since Saturday caused several low-lying areas to be inundated.

According to the Social Welfare Department's flood information application, 77 people from 15 families were currently staying at the evacuation centre at Islamic Outreach Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM), Kok Lanas, while 21 others from six families, at Dewan Orang Ramai Pasar Melor.

In Pasir Mas, 50 people from 15 families are staying at Madrasah Haji Daud, while in Tanah Merah, 39 people from nine families are staying at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kelewek, Bukit Panau, and 20 others comprising eight families, at Madrasah Padang Kijang.

In Pasir Puteh, 52 people from 21 families are sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kamil 1; 147 from 46 families, at SK Changgai; and 24 people from five families, at SK Wakaf Raja.

In Machang, a family of four are staying at Sekolah Rendah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SRJKC) Pei Hwa; five people from two families, at Madrasah Sungai Mas; and one individual, at SK Pangkal Meleret.

According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department's portal, infobanjir.water.gov.my, the water level reading for Sungai Galas in Dabong as at 7 am this morning was 33.46 metres (alert level, 32 metres), Sungai Lebir in Tualang, at 27.06 metres (alert level, 27 metres) and Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai at 20.03 metres (alert level, 20 metres).

Meanwhile, the water level in Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas stood at 8.94 metres (dangerous level, 8 metres), compared to 8.13 metres at 9 pm last night. – Bernama