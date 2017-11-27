Premier eyecare

A BRAND steeped in history stretching as far as the mid 1850s, Carl Zeiss Vision, an unparalleled icon in optics and optoelectronics, has officially opened its state-of-the-art ZEISS Vision Center in Malaysia.

Located in Pavilion Elite, Kuala Lumpur, the ZEISS Vision Center will be the flagship first for the optical behemoth in Malaysia, with another located in Damansara City Mall, along with 10 others due to be opened in the next five years according to Ven Raman, Managing Director of ZEISS Southeast Asia.

As the second market in Southeast Asia to introduce the successful ZEISS concept after Indonesia, Ven claims that Malaysia is a proven market that is hungry for branded products due to the escalating demand for and lifestyle impact of existing digital devices.

"How do we educate consumers? Do they know that digital devices emit blue light and that it has an effect on our eyes? So, how do we educate the young, those with the highest amount of time spent on digital devices, due to the rise in the incidents of myopia? That is something concept stores such as ZEISS Vision Center would do; improving lifestyle, and not just selling a product," Ven says.

ZEISS Vision Center aims to educate consumers by involving them in the entire decision-making process, aiding customers from the start in the ultimate, step-by-step journey to bespoke lens solutions that improves the overall quality of life.

The store's concept stands in stark difference to competitors by offering an integrated solution that combines the most innovative instruments, latest technology and products that cater to every need – all from ZEISS – in a modern yet welcoming environment that reflects the brand's

premium positioning.