Procurement management in two S'gor local authorities unsatisfactory

SHAH ALAM: The procurement management of two local authorities (LAs) in Selangor, namely the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) and the Hulu Selangor District Council (MDHS) have been found to be unsatisfactory, according to the Auditor-General's Report 2016 Series 2 released today.

The report noted that among the weaknesses identified in MPS' procurement management was that the payment for a supply contract did not follow the tariff schedule, whereby an excess payment of RM2,990 had incurred a loss to the government.

"Delays in completing work without approval for extension of time and not being fined involving 11 procurement of jobs in MPS amounting to RM49,695 have caused losses to the government," the report said.

The report said MPS had taken note of the weaknesses and implemented improvement measures by establishing the ICT Specification Committee to ensure detailed specification and scope of work required for each quotation.

"In addition, MPS has set procedures for inviting companies to offer their quotations," it said.

In the meantime, the Auditor-General's Report found that procurement management at MDHS was unsatisfactory, as it was not done centrally, and this did not provide value for money to the local authority.

"Among the weaknesses identified was that implementation of jobs procured did not follow the subscribed period of between seven and 479 days, involving six procurement of jobs totalling RM1.53 million," the report said.

It added that there was fragmentation involving three quotations totalling RM785,890 and 130 instances of procurement on a direct purchase basis amounting to RM1.17 million.

However, based on feedback received from MDHS on Oct 31, 2016 and July 18, 2017, it had established a Procurement Division aimed at conducting checks and avoiding fragmentation of purchases to streamline the quotation and tender process.

Meanwhile, procurement management at the Kuala Langat District Council was found to be satisfactory whereby the LA had formed a new Procurement and Quantity Surveying Unit from June 1, 2017, to further strengthen the procurement process.

The report said state government agencies should monitor the activities of their companies to ensure they had good corporate governance and complied with government laws and regulations. — Bernama