R&A Telecommunication files suit against former director, seeks to recover RM6.5m

PETALING JAYA: R&A Telecommunication Group Bhd (R&A) has filed a lawsuit against its former director Francis Tan Hock Leong, seeking to recover RM6.5 million which was paid to a company named ThreeSixty Technologies Sdn Bhd.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, R&A said its subsidiary R&A Telecommunication Sdn Bhd (RASB) has filed a writ of summons and statement of claim at the Kuala Lumpur High Court against four individuals — Tan, Richard Tan Han Sheng, Mohd Tarmizi Leman and Johari Zainal, including a company ThreeSixty Technologies for the claims.

The group said the action was taken against Tan, a director of RASB during the material time, which has caused RASB to advance moneys to ThreeSixty Technologies and make payments on behalf of the company.

“The above action was taken against the defendants as they have assisted Tan in breaching of his fiduciary duties and to conceal his breach of fiduciary duties to RASB," it added.

The case is fixed for hearing on Dec 7, 2017 at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.