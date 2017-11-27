Rail services only back on track on Sunday

PETALING JAYA: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) train services affected by the cargo train derailment last Thursday is expected to resume only on Sunday.

The delay in restoring the train services was due to the bad weather condition which hampered restoration and repair works, according to a statement issued by KTMB.

"Based on our earlier expectation, train service was scheduled to be restored to normal today (Tuesday). However, due to the bad weather condition, the train services can only be restored by this Sunday, Dec 3.

"The delay is due to the bad weather condition which has disrupted the repair schedule as well as making it difficult for our team to remove some of the cargo coaches inside the tunnel of the Bank Negara station," the statement said.

On Thursday, a 12-wagon cargo train travelling south derailed between the Bank Negara and Kuala Lumpur stations at 2.58am.

The incident disrupted train services on the line connecting the Segambut, Putra, Bank Negara and Kuala Lumpur stations.

Due to the derailment and ongoing repair works, train services are operating on limited destinations basis such as Tanjung Malim-Kepong, Port Klang-KL Sentral, Tampin/Seremban-KL Sentral and Batu Caves-Sentul.

"Passengers intending to use the train service from Tanjung Malim to KL Sentral and other stations further south and back are encouraged to use alternative transport such as the Mass Rapid Transit from the Sungai Buloh station," KTMB said on its social media page.

The public can obtain latest information on the ongoing repair works from KTMB Twitter account, @ktm_berhad, or by contacting the KTMB Call Centre at 03-22671200.