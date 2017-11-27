Ranhill unaware of proposed acquisition by Johor state govt

PETALING JAYA: Ranhill Holdings Bhd is not aware of the proposed acquisition of water services company SAJ Ranhill Sdn Bhd by the Johor state government.

“The company has no intention to divest its present equity stake of 80% held in SAJ Ranhill,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The company was referring to an online news article published by an English daily yesterday, which said that the Johor state government will meet with SAJ Ranhill to discuss the acquisition.

At 11.46am, Ranhill’s share price rose 1 sen or 1.37% to 74 sen with a total of 81,500 shares traded.