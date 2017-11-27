Setting the record straight

Brian Khoo, Fashion designer. — Sunpix by Mohd Amirul

Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 Samantha Katie James in her national costume.

WHILE the general public have the right reasons to comment and are entitled to their own opinions, however, it takes a whole design team to work cohesively and tirelessly through months of blood, sweat and perhaps tears to design an outfit.

Brian Khoo's national costume design was derived from an underlying narrative background, that represents the pride and core identity of the place we proudly call home.

The design is no doubt conceptual but not incomprehensible. An emphasis on inclusive racialisation rather than marginalisation, it successfully adopted a sense of cultural identity we can all associate ourselves with.

Though not many agree with what has been presented, criticising the designer for the irrelevant approach, Brian Khoo gives his side of the story in an interview.

Share with us your thoughts on the current fashion scene in Malaysia.

Compared to the previous years, it is getting better. I would say it is more unique and daring as well, because in the past I can see a lot of clothes that are specifically designed for the Malay market.

Nowadays they are going for something more bold and different, something that is saleable. It is not about gowns after gowns anymore; it is more about ready to wear now.

Because Malaysia is so diverse with a mixture of cultures and races, did it affect your creative process when designing the national costume?

I don't let anything limit my creative side. When it comes to the creative process and design, I try to do so many things that tend to push me to try different things – only then will I know if I am able to do it.

If you're limited to your own creative process, I don't think you can grow. You can't grow as a designer and as a human being. At the end of the day, life is about learning, trying different things, taking risks and challenges.

If the opportunity did not present itself, I would never expect myself to do the national costume design. It is something new and challenging for me to try and it turned out well.

How do you respond to the Miss Universe Malaysia costume criticism?

There's always a good side and a bad side, and it really depends on how you perceive it. It is totally understandable and I appreciate the opinions of everyone, but ultimately it's all about Samantha representing Malaysia to the world.

As a designer, I wanted to create something that suits her and reflects who she is, something that she is comfortable in.

She believes in me, that is also why she recommended me to the organiser of Miss Universe Malaysia. Most importantly it is something that I am proud of doing and she is proud of sharing to the world.



Are criticisms within the industry well-received?

To be honest I am quite surprised by the criticisms because we as designers have our own way of working and designing. I totally respect their work and I think they should respect the way I work as well. It is not about me, it is about Samantha as Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 and my team.

I received comments where people were saying that I have to create something out-of-the-box, and not something too obvious. When it comes to a costume that is representing Malaysia, you don't want the audience to have room to second-guess anything.

Name one Malaysian fashion designer that you admire.

I really admire Rizman Nordin and Wan Ruzaini of "Rizman Ruzaini" when they designed the national costume inspired by the Petronas Twin Towers for Miss Universe Malaysia 2016. I truly understand how they felt last year in handling the mixed reviews.