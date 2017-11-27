Sharing is truly caring

SHARING in a time of abundance is easy, but during scarce times, sharing takes on a deeper dimension. In a time of shortage, the concepts of sharing and unity become one where the barriers of race, religion and philosophies must be broken down to survive and succeed.

Acting in the interest of long-term growth rather than immediate gratification, unity and sharing involves the sacrifice of one's personal needs and gains for the greater good.

In times of war, people are willing to share and bond with each other to wade through hard times. The greatest of friendships blossom during these times. People of all races unite to share and serve the community.

With wealth, people tend to become blind to the poverty of others. It takes a special person to give his wealth and time when he is rich, whereas for a poor person, sharing is a natural way of life.

People should open up their hearts and share with others their wealth, rather than look down at the poor person as being unfortunate.

Choose an organisation or charity that has a special meaning for you. Go without one or two little treats for a week and donate the money, or offer your time.

Connect to a greater sense of community. Giving to those in need, helps you to appreciate and be grateful for the abundance in your own life.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.