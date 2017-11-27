Toddler, believed to be abuse victim, dies

KEPALA BATAS: A 16-month-old boy who was in coma since last Wednesday suspected to have been abused at his house in Kampung Paya Lahar Kepah here, died today.

North Seberang Prai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Nor said the victim, Kong Chaw Wan, died about 10.45am.

"The boy, who was treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Penang Hospital after being seriously injured on several parts of his upper body and suffering brain haemorrhage, succumbed to his injuries.

"He was also sporting bruises in the forehead, right cheek, below left eye, as well as old wounds in the chest, hand and leg, believed to be due to abuse," he said here today.

Noorzainy said a post-mortem would be carried out tomorrow, and that the case had been reclassified as murder.

A 26-year-old Indonesian woman, whose visa had expired, was detained last Thursday to facilitate investigations into the alleged torture, he added. — Bernama