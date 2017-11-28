1964 Le Mans-winning Ferrari to go under the hammer at Rétromobile 2018 auction

FERRARI 275 P #0816, vainqueur du Mans 1964, collection Pierre Bardinon / Vente Rétromobile 2018

Auction house Artcurial Motorcars has revealed some of the collector cars set to go under the hammer at its upcoming auction, held alongside the Rétromobile classic and collector car show in Paris, Friday, February 9, 2018.

The star of next year's sale is likely to be a Ferrari 275P, chassis number #0816, owned by Pierre Bardinon, which won the Le Mans 24 hour race in 1964 with Jean Guichet and Nino Vaccarella at the wheel. This was the eighth and final win for the Ferrari team at Le Mans. Following the win, the car was sold and shipped to the USA where it continued to be driven in races for several years.

While the full auction catalog is expected to be finalized by mid-Dec, a selection of models have already been revealed, including a 1939 Bugatti 57C Atalante coupé; several Porsche cars, including a 904 GTS from the collection of Jean-Claude Miloé; around 10 models from the Volante Collection, many with bodywork by Vanvooren; as well as an historic collection of Citroën DS cars with bodywork by Chapron.

In 2017, Artcurial Motorcars' traditional auction at the Rétromobile trade fair totaled €35.6 million, (RM195.1 million) with seven vehicles passing the one million euro mark. The previous year, a 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti, also from the Bardinon collection, broke a European record by selling for more than €32 million. — AFP Relaxnews