Awas offenders to face court action if summons not settled after May 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic offenders who have yet to pay their Automatic Awareness System (Awas) summonses received after May 2017 will face court action early next year.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi (pix) (BN-Sri Gading) said errant traffic offenders would still have about a month to clear off their compounds before the Road Transport Department (RTD) would call them to court.

"Offenders who have not paid their Awas compound which was issued since May this year can be taken to court.

"The Ministry, though RTD are working to bring the Awas offenders to court, and the ministry is suggesting that it would be done early next year," Aziz said in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to the queries of Datuk Mahfuz Omar (PAS-Pokok Sena) on the number of Automated Enforcement System (AES) offenders who would be hauled to court.

Aziz said the AES is still suspended and the status of who had received the compounds issued since 2012 to April 2017 is still being reviewed by the Auditor General's Chambers.

He however stressed that the traffic offense demerit system such as Awas is running in full force since its introduction in April this year.

"Currently there are about 2.7million AES summonses, this is a lot and that's why the Attorney General is still reviewing it," he said.

Aziz urged Awas offenders to pay their summonses to evade court action.

"The compound is RM150, but if you go into court, the minimum fine is RM300. Thus, we are giving them a chance to pay their compounds until early next year.

"The Court's fine is double the Awas compound, and I urge them to pay as soon as possible. This is the government's approach," he said.