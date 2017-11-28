Bung Mokhtar's license to kill drug dealers idea shot down in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: A suggestion by a Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmaker to provide the authorities with a "license to kill" a drug dealer in this country has been shot down.

Speaking in the winding-up session, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the suggestion by Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) was impossible to be emulated here as it would go against international norms.

He added extra-judicial killings, as sanctioned by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, could not be applied here as it could also affect the human rights condition in Malaysia.

"If such action is taken in Malaysia, it will draw various international implications including economic sanctions," he said.

He said due to international pressure, the Philippines government has decided to transfer the role of drug eradication to its anti-drug agency, as opposed to allowing the police to take charge.

Earlier, Bung Mokhtar had suggested that Malaysia should emulate the controversial policy introduced by Duterte in combating the drug problem in the country.

"Why can't we emulate the Philippines (policy in combating drugs), any drug dealer that we caught, we give them a detention without trial, we shoot them.

"This way, the nation can be clean (from drugs), it can be developed and it will be filled with wise people. Currently, if we let (the spread of drug dealings) the nation will be numb, and this will affect the nation's future," Bung Mokhtar said during the winding-up debate of the Home Ministry's portion of the Budget 2018 at the Dewan Rakyat.

Bung Mokhtar stressed that he is very serious with the suggestion as it could eradicate the drug problem in the country.

Bung Mokhtar also lambasted the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) for "failing to perform its responsibilities" in combating drugs in the country.

He suggested the government to close down the agency as it has "wasted the government's" expenditure in combating drugs.