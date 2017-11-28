Cop nabbed after trying to steal from fellow policeman's house (Updated)

Posted on 28 November 2017 - 07:50pm Last updated on 28 November 2017 - 08:36pm

MALACCA: A policeman attached to the transportation division at Jasin district police headquarters has been arrested for stealing from another cop's house at the police quarters at Batu 16 in Jasin here.

In the 9.45pm incident on Sunday, the house owner, a cop attached to Malacca police headquarters' armoury division, discovered that his house sliding door was open but his main gate remained locked.

The victim then went into the house through the back door and was shocked to find the "thief" in action.

The suspect was seen with a slingback and subsequently apprehended by the policeman.

A source said the house owner then questioned him on how he gained the access to the house.

"The house owner also decided to check the slingback where he found his family's belongings.

"A backup team was called in and the suspect was handed over to Jasin police for further investigation," he said.

Among the items seized from the suspect were handphones, charger cables, power banks, laptop and many more.

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for house break-ins.

It is learnt that the suspect had previously been investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

When contacted state police chief Commissioner Datuk Abdul Jalil Hassan confirmed the incident.

A similar incident which went viral took place on Oct 13 where a senior police officer was caught for trying to steal from his neighbour's house in Taman Bangi Avenue in Kajang.