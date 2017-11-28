Dengue tops the list of infectious diseases in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Dengue recorded the highest number of infections in the country since 2015, totaling 71,641 cases as of September this year, said deputy Health minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahya.

He added that it was followed by the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) (26,030 cases), tuberculosis (19,430 cases), food poisoning (11,281 cases) and measles (6,646 cases).

"The infectious diseases can spread from one individual to another through various ways, for example dengue, though the aedes mosquito bite, HFMD (contact with person infected by the disease), food poisoning (contaminated food) and measles (breathing contaminated air)," he said in response to a question from Dr Mansor Abdul Rahman (BN-Sik) in Parliament today.

Dr Hilmi said foreign workers in the country were required to go through three stages of medical checks, with the first during the first month of arriving in the country, then at the end of the first year, followed by the end of the second year in the country.

Effective January next year, foreign workers are required to go for medical examination every two years after completing the first three stages of medical check-up, he added. — Bernama