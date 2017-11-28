Dewan Rakyat passes Budget 2018

KUALA LUMPUR: The Supply Bill 2018 was approved by the Dewan Rakyat tonight after a majority of the members of parliament voted in favour.

It was passed without any amendments and the decision was announced by Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee at 8.44pm.

Earlier, the Supply Bill 2018 was tabled for third reading by Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani and seconded by Datuk Hamim Samuri (BN-Ledang).

The RM280.25 billion Supply Bill 2018 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on Oct 27 was debated for 18 days at policy and committee level from Oct 30.

The Dewan Rakyat session continues tomorrow. — Bernama