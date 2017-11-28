'ECRL will operate independently within 8 years of completion'

KUALA LUMPUR: The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project will be able to operate independently without the government's assistance by 2032, just eight years after completion.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz (pix) said the repayment of loans for the RM55 billion mega project would begin at the completion of the ECRL in 2024.

"We expect that in 2024, the project will be able to gain its revenue from passenger fare, cargo fare and non-fare revenue. The revenue will be at RM2.9 billion.

"Based on projection, by 2032 the company will be able to break even in terms of operation and will be independent without the injection of government funds," he told the Dewan Rakyat during the question and answer session.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Ewon Ebin (BN-Ranau) who asked if the income from the ECRL project was sufficient to repay the project financing loan.

The 688km railway, which will connect the east and west coasts of the peninsular, is financed by an 85% soft loan from Exim Bank of China.

The remaining 15% is funded through the local sukuk programme, managed by local financial institutions.

Othman also said based on research, the ECRL fare from end to end is estimated to be priced at RM120.

"The study is made based on 20 sen per 1km. If we start from Gombak to Tumpat, the cost to travel the 688km would be around RM120.

"However, we will not rely only on passenger fare (for revenue) but more on cargo fare to make the project viable," he said.

Othman said the project would provide around 10,000 jobs during the construction and another 3,600 when it starts operation.

He also said that more than 200,000 jobs would be generated indirectly with the completion of the project.