First person charged for false WhatsApp message (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: A teacher with the Community Development Department (Kemas) in Semporna, Sabah became the first individual to be charged in court for allegedly sending false communication through a WhatsApp group in 2014.

Rafeah Buang@Othman, 36, pleaded not guilty at the Tawau sessions court today after the charge was read out before Justice Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud.

According to the charge, Rafeah, who was working at the Kemas district ICT Unit in Semporna, was charged with sending a false message to a WhatsApp group called "Karpet Kemas 189 Semporna" with the intention to hurt others at about 1pm at Semporna Hospital on Dec 11, 2014.

According to a Bernama report, the message asked people to watch out for a black Proton car bearing the plate number SAA6086T which was believed to be the car of a rapist and for safety purpose, to spread it to family members and friends.

The charge, under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, provides for a fine of up to RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after the conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, Mohd Sophian Zakaria, who prosecuted said the case was the first of its kind in Malaysia involving a group Whatsapp application service.

Judge Awang Krisnada Awang Mahmud allowed bail of RM2,500 in one surety and fixed Jan 31, 2018 for case management and appointment of counsel by the accused.