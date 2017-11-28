Floods in Terengganu send 936 to relief centres

KUALA TERENGGANU: The floods which hit Terengganu following three days of heavy rain have sent 936 people from 308 families to 32 evacuation centres in five districts as at 7am today.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat, the Hulu Terengganu district was the worst-affected, with 515 people from 198 families at 20 relief centres.

Setiu had 185 people from 47 families at five relief centres, Dungun had 138 people from 38 families at four centres, Marang had 59 people from 14 families at two centres and Besut had 39 people from 11 families at one centre, it said.

The publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website stated that as at 8am today, the level of several rivers had breached the danger level, namely Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, Hulu Terengganu, (at 20m); Sungai Nerus in Langkap, Setiu, (22.12m) and Sungai Marang at the Pengkalan Berangan Bridge, Marang, (3m).

The situation is expected to worsen due to heavy rainfall in several areas since early today. — Bernama