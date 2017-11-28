Floods worsen in Kelantan, Terengganu, over 3,000 evacuated as of 1pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The floods which have hit the east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu worsened this afternoon, sending more people to relief centres as heavy rain continued to pour in several areas and the levels of some rivers breached the danger point.

By 1pm, 3,632 had been moved out of their homes to 80 relief centres in the two states as the floods struck seven districts in Kelantan and six in Terengganu.

Perlis in the west coast was also affected by floods last night, and 46 families from two villages, namely Kampung Padang Malau and Kampung Padang Malau Dalam in Padang Besar were moved to relief centres.

In KELANTAN, the floods forced 2,459 people out of their homes by 1 pm compared to 1,729 in the morning.

The evacuees were being accommodated at 45 relief centres in the districts of Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, Machang and Bachok.

The flood information portal of the Kelantan Drainage and Irrigation Department reported that the level of the Golok River in Rantau Panjang and Pasir Mas had breached the danger point of nine metres to register 10.30m this afternoon, up from 10.06m in the morning.

In TERENGGANU, the number of evacuees rose from 936 in the morning to 1,173 at 1pm.

They are being housed at 35 relief centres in the districts of Setiu, Hulu Terengganu, Besut, Dungun, Marang and Kuala Nerus. — Bernama