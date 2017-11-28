Jalan Pasir Puteh-Kota Baru closed to light traffic due to floods

PASIR PUTEH: Jalan Pasir Puteh-Kota Baru has been closed to light traffic after a 500m stretch at Kampung Bukit Abal was flooded by between 0.1m and 0.3m, according to the Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue Station.

Its assistant superintendent, Azhar Elmi Mustofar, told Bernama the floodwaters rose at about 11am.

He also said that several small vehicles were stranded in the floodwaters, caused by the overflow of Sungai Kampung Kelong.

The river burst its banks following heavy rain, he said, adding that 30 houses nearby were also flooded up to waist-high.

Azhar advised motorists heading for Kota Baru to use the Pasir Puteh-Gunung alternative road. — Bernama