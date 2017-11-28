Jong-Nam suffered breathing difficulties prior to death

SHAH ALAM: Kim Jong-Nam (pix) suffered breathing difficulties which led to his eventual demise following low levels of the cholinesterase enzyme which controls his muscle movements, the High Court learnt, today.

Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) pathology department Medical Officer Dr Nur Suraya Jamalludin, 33, who confirmed Jong-Nam's cholinesterase test results said the lack of enzymes would have caused the lungs of an individual to produce the wheezing sound.

Questioned by deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, Nur suraya said the cholinesterase enzyme test on Kim Chol's remains, she said returned a result of 344 units per litre which was low in comparison to enzyme level for both the accused Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, were 6,781 and 7,163 units per litre, respectively.

Normal levels, she explained is between 5,320 units per litre and 12,920 units per litre.

The 22nd prosecution witness explained that cholinestrase enzymes plays a role in maintaining contraction and relaxation of the muscles and control of the glands.

"This enzyme will hydrolyse the choline in the nerve end of the sector so that relaxation can occur ... If the enzyme level is low, the relaxation will continue.

"This leads to respiratory shrinkage and increases the production of mucus in the respiratory tract making it more difficult to breath and eventually cause death," she added.

The trial resumes today.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 29, along with four others still at large, were charged with the murder of Kim Chol, 45, at the KL International Airport 2 (klia2) departure hall at 9am on Feb 13 this year.

It was reported that Jong-Nam was at klia 2 on Feb 13 to board a flight to Macau when two women approached and suddenly wiped his face with toxic liquid which was later identified as the VX nerve agent.

Jong-Nam, who travelled with a passport bearing the name of Kim Chol, died while on the way to the Putrajaya Hospital. He arrived in the country on Feb 6.

The murder charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.