Kg Pulau Setelu bridge closed due to rising river level

GUA MUSANG: The temporary bridge in Kampung Pulau Setelu here that connects Gua Musang to Jeli was closed today after the level of Sungai Nenggiri rose following heavy rain since last Saturday.

Gua Musang Civil Defence Force officer Mohd Yusalmi Mohd Yusoff said the bridge was closed at 7am.

"It has become the norm for the bridge to be closed whenever it rains heavily. We advise the public not to use the bridge because the river current is strong," he said when contacted.

Gua Musang Police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin, when contacted, said the three major rivers in the district, namely Sungai Lebir, Galas and Nenggiri, were at their normal levels.

He advised the people to evacuate immediately to relief centres if their areas were hit by floodwaters.

"Motorists travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Baru are advised to exercise caution when passing through the district because there is a possibility of landslides occurring," he said. — Bernama