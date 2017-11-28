KTM: Tumpat-Tanah Merah route is closed

KUALA LUMPUR: The Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) train route between Tumpat and Tanah Merah has been temporarily closed today due to the floods.

KTMB, in a statement today, said the route was closed as the railways lines between Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah, at Km490.00 to Km493.00, was underwater at 9.35am today.

"The KTMB service for the East Coast sector will continue using bus between the Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah stations, depending on the latest flood situation.

"However, the use of the bus will also be on the condition the road is not affected by the floods. The passengers' safety is our priority," it said.

It also said for the Ekspres Timuran No.26 (JB Sentral-Tumpat), the train service would only be available from the JB Sentral Station to Tanah Merah Station and passengers would continue the journey with bus provided by KTMB.

For the Ekspres Timuran No.27 (Tumpat-JB Sentral) service, passengers would board the bus from Tumpat Station to the Tanah Merah and then continue the journey by train to the JB Sentral Station.

Apart from that, the KTM Intercity No.52 and No.60 (Gua Musang-Tumpat) shuttle train service, passengers will board the train from the Gua Musang Station to Tanah Merah and then by bus to Tumpat Station.

For the Bagi, shuttle train service KTM Intercity No.51 and No 57 (Tumpat-Gua Musang) shuttle train service, passengers will be transported by bus from Tumpat Station to Tanah Merah and then continue their journey by train to Gua Musang Station.

The KTM Intercity No.55 and No.56 (Tumpat-Dabong) shuttle train service has been cancelled, while the KTM Intercity No.50 and No.58 (Kuala Lipis-Gua Musang), as well as No 53 and No 59 (Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis) shuttle train service operates as usual.

KTMB said passengers of Intercity train and East Coast shuttle service who had bought their tickets could cancel their journey for a full refund or change the date of their journey, depending on the availability of tickets.

For further inquiry, the public can contact KTMB Call Centre at 03-22671200. — Bernama