Lorry attendant pleads not guilty to raping girls aged four and eight

KUANTAN: A lorry attendant pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape involving two girls, aged four and eight, at the Sessions Court here today.

Mohd Azhar Sharidan, 25, faces a maximum jail term of 30 years and whipping if found guilty of any of the charges under Section 376 (2) of the Penal Code.

Deputy public prosecutor Shahrul Ekhsan Hassim urged the court to deny bail on grounds that the accused may harass the two victims and their families.

"These are serious offences involving an accused who is a neighbour of the two victims and they live in the same vicinity. The accused could harass the victim's family members," he said.

He also argued that Azhar should not be granted bail as he posed a danger to other children in the community.

Lawyer Mohamad Hamizey Mat Taib, who represented the accused, pleaded for lower bail as the allegations of rape have not been proven in court.

Judge Datuk Unaizah Mohd did not allow Azhar to be released on bail and fixed Jan 5 next year for mention.