Man killed after bike crashes into stationary lorry on emergency lane

KEPALA BATAS: A 59-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into the rear of a lorry at Km126.6 of the North-South Highway early this morning.

The victim identified as Abdul Rahman Mahmud died on the spot from severe head injuries in the 5.50am mishap.

North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the deceased from Sungai Petani was on his way to his work place in Bayan Lepas when he crashed into the lorry which had stopped at the emergency lane of the highway.

"The body has been sent to the Kepala Batas hospital for post mortem," Noorzainy said .

The 34-year old lorry driver escaped unhurt but the lorry had an expired road tax.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.