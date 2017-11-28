Nadma teams on the ground to help with flood relief: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) teams are on the ground in the flooded and flood-prone areas in the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia to coordinate evacuation and aid measures, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the move was made soon after the early warning issued by the Meteorological Department on the possibility of floods.

"The Meteorological Department of Malaysia issued the early warning for the areas where floods were expected to occur seven days, five days and three days earlier.

"Nadma teams were deployed to these areas and they coordinated with all the relevant agencies in getting ready the appropriate aid," he said to Bernama at Parliament House today.

Ahmad Zahid was asked about the government's preparedness in facing the floods in the east coast.

He said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim was in the flood-hit areas to monitor and coordinate the evacuation of the flood victims.

As at 1pm today, 3,632 people had been evacuated in Kelantan and Terengganu to 80 relief centres as the floods in the two states worsened from this morning while heavy rain continued to pour in several areas and the levels of some rivers breached the danger point. — Bernama