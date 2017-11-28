Number of Kelantan flood victims rises to 1,729 Tuesday morning

KOTA BARU: The first wave of floods in Kelantan has worsened when 1,729 people were evacuated as at 8am compared to 1,078 at 9pm last night.

All flood victims were housed at 29 temporary flood relief centres (PPS) opened in seven districts namely Kota Baru, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, Machang and Bachok.

According to infobanjir application of the Welfare Department, Kota Baru recorded the highest number of evacuees involving 624 victims from 176 families sheltered at five PPS, while in Pasir Mas, 417 victims from 125 families were housed at 11 PPS.

Continuous rain, occasionally heavy since last night also saw 274 victims from 89 families placed at three evacuation centres in Pasir Puteh while 189 people from 50 families sought shelter at three PPS in Machang.

Apart from that, 138 victims from 34 families were housed at five PPS in Tanah Merah while 81 victims from 22 families were placed at one centre in Bachok and six victims from two families were housed at one relief centre in Kuala Krai.

According to Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) portal, infobanjir.water.gov.my, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas had breached its danger level of 9.0m and its water level was rising to 10.06m at 7am compared to 9.68m at 9pm last night. — Bernama