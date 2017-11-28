Only 18.3% of Malaysians use internet to generate income: MCMC

CYBERJAYA: Only 18.3% of Malaysians have been fully utilising the Internet technology to generate income and enhance their potential in business, according to Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Internet Users Survey 2017.

MCMC chief operating officer Datuk Dr Mazlan Ismail, said the estimated number was still the lowest among other online activities although 76.9% or 24.5 million Malaysians were internet users, surpassing global averages.

"We have about 800 1Malaysia Internet Centres available nationwide including in rural areas to facilitate the people's daily tasks and to generate income via online business. The MCMC also collaborates with Pos Malaysia to facilitate and assist in the delivery of products from rural entrepreneurs to other states and countries like Brunei and Indonesia.

"MCMC will continue to cultivate entrepreneurial spirit in the community especially in the rural areas by capitalising on the Internet access facilities provided," he told reporters after launching the 2017 Research Collaboration Seminar here today.

A total of 13 research projects from eight universities were showcased with interim research findings related to virtual well-being, digital literacy and institutional frameworks at the seminar themed "Unlocking the Socio-Economic Value of the Digital Economy: Collaborating for Growth and Impact".

Mazlan said the survey also measured 18 categories of online activities, with using the Internet to communicate text message topping the list with 96.3% respondents, visit social networking (89.3%), study purposes (67.6%), work related (56.3%), online shopping (48.8%), government services (45.9%), and financial activities (41.7%).

He added Malaysians also browsed the internet for information, music, videos, as well as to download audio, images and reading materials.

He noted the survey, which began in November last year and ended on February this year, also showed that one in four Malaysians did not use the Internet, with lack of confidence or skills and interests were cited as the top reasons.

The Internet Users Survey 2017 interviewed a total of 3,469 respondents (2,402 Internet users and 1,067 non-users) through Computer Assisted Telephone Interview (Cati) system.

In another development, Mazlan urged all parties not to speculate on the claims that the personal data of millions of Malaysians had been breached until the authorities completed their investigation.

"The investigation is almost completed.

"But to those online media portals who are reporting on this issue, I would like to advise, before you speculate, make sure your information is correct. Do not speculate unnecessarily or be prepared for actions from MCMC ," he said.

There were claims that personal data of millions of Malaysians dating from 2012 to 2015 had been obtained illegally and were being sold online. Several local and regional companies and organisations had been listed as being breached. — Bernama